Chiefs' Stadium Plan Clears First Hurdle
A State Senate Committee of Missouri's Legislature passed a 6-3 vote in a Special Session on Tuesday in favor of moving forward with the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL) and Royals (MLB) stadium deal.
Monday, a last-minute iteration made it more reasonable for the Fiscal Oversight Committee to pass the Senate Bill (SB) 3. This bill was one of the proposals read on Monday that pushed for both the Chiefs and Royals to stay in Missouri.
State Senator Kurtis Gregory, who represents both Marshall and Saline counties and sponsored the bill, was put on the committee on Monday. This ensured that one-fifth of the votes needed to pass the bill to the full Senate were all but guaranteed.
After Tuesday's 3-hour hearing and vote, Gregory went on to speak about the President of the State Senate, Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelby County, Missouri, and Shelbina.
“That was the President Pro Tem’s decision,” Gregory responded when asked if he joined the committee just to make sure the bill gets passed. “Her and I have talked a lot. I’ve asked questions, ‘What do we have to do to get this done?’ She called one day and [said], ‘You’re going to be on this committee.’ I said, ‘Okay, that’s great.’ I serve at the bequest of the President Pro Tem just like House members serve at the bequest of the Speaker of the House.”
Numerous people showed their support in favor of the bill, which, if passed, would let Missouri pay for up to 50% of the stadium costs for the Chiefs and Royals.
Rich AuBuchon, a lobbyist who defended the Chiefs, spoke on the idea of renovating the existing GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which has been the home of the Chiefs since 1972 (third-oldest in the NFL). He mentioned that if the team were to stay in the state, they'd focus on renovating the stadium they already have instead of building a brand new one.
“It is a plan that costs $1.15 billion for the Chiefs as of today,” AuBuchon told the committee.
Aubuchon also went on to say that if the team stays in Missouri, they’d stay for 30 years. In April of 2024, the guarantee was only 25 years.
