MLB Star Reminds Chiefs of Their Super Bowl LIX Loss
Not too long ago, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 campaign came to an end with them being on the wrong side of history. Aiming to become the first franchise in the National Football League to win three consecutive Super Bowls was halted by the eventual winners, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles willed themselves past the Chiefs easily, taking a commanding lead that never wavered. So much so, the loss has been the fuel for the Chiefs this offseason, as they look to bounce back from the embarrassing loss in the upcoming 2025 campaign.
However, a well-known Eagles fan, who also happens to be one of the best baseball players playing in the MLB today, Mike Trout, was recently revealed to have a new Topps baseball card. On the nob of his game-used baseball bat, Trout wrote the final score to this past season's Super Bowl, making it a collector's item for both baseball and football fans (primarily Philadelphians).
"Eagles 40, Chiefs 22, Fly Eagles Fly!," the card reads.
Trout has been an Eagles fan for as long as we've seen him in the league. Attending games, repping their gear, and celebrating the Eagles' success, all while his Los Angeles Angels franchise hasn't reached the MLB playoffs since 2014, despite having Shohei Ohtani on their roster from 2018 to 2023.
Trout has been seen writing the trademark "Fly Eagles Fly" on cards in the past, making this new Topps card one to collect. However, the Chiefs might have lost this past Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean that they haven't gotten the upper hand on the Eagles before.
Throughout the history of both franchises, the overall series is split six games apiece. The Eagles hold a two-game winning streak over Kansas City, but the Chiefs hold the longest winning streak in head-to-head competition, winning four straight from 2013 to 2023's Super Bowl LVII victory.
Trout will undoubtedly be rooting for the Eagles when they clash with the Chiefs in Week 2 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be the first time since the Super Bowl loss that the Chiefs are playing in front of their home fans, which should be a scene to be seen come September.
