Punches Land During Chiefs Training Camp Practice
The Kansas City Chiefs training camp has heated up, literally and figuratively.
Competing in the dog days of summer in pads and helmets as hard as you can may sometimes get the best of these players. Veteran Chiefs know how an Andy Reid training camp goes, but add that level of competition to the heat, and some tensions will flare from time to time.
On Tuesday, Chiefs first-round draft pick Josh Simmons and third-round draft pick Ashton Gillotte got caught up in the heat of competition underneath the hot sun at Missouri Western State University. In what could have been settled with a single shove, the two rookies escalated the situation.
As seen in the video, Gillotte pushes off Simmons and then is met with a punch to the helmet before the two grab onto each other's face masks. Simmons' face mask was ripped off. Veterans at camp quickly came over to separate the two of them, including tight end Travis Kelce. Simmons was guided away by Coach Reid.
ESPN's Nate Taylor took to his X account to break down the altercation, many believing it was purely out of the love of competing, mixed with the heated temperatures.
- "Three consecutive days in pads, it was bound to happen: We have a punch. Josh Simmons punched fellow rookie Ashton Gillotte after a rugged 9-on-7 period repetition. Gillotte removed Simmons’ helmet. I cannot properly describe to you how miserable it is out here in St. Joe," Taylor wrote.
After Practice
Following practice on Tuesday, offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia was asked about his thoughts on the two rookies on the field that day, reassuring that it's all out of competition.
- "Man, we're just out there competing, having fun, you know, off the field, we're all we're loving brothers, but once we're on here, we're trying to knock each other's heads off. So, it's all love," Suamataia said.
Simmons and Gillotte will be important players for the Chiefs this season as rookies. Simmons is competing to become the starting left tackle on the offensive line, and Gillotte is trying to prove he can be a valuable depth piece in the defensive end room.
Today is a new day at Chiefs training camp.
