Chiefs Rookie Ready to Work With Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs went into training camp with the goal of preparing themselves for another deep run into the NFL playoffs this season. The AFC West did improve, but the Chiefs still have the ultimate ace up their sleeve in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes and the Chiefs have become more of a match made in heaven year by year, and going into his ninth NFL campaign, he's become a true leader for the entire franchise. Mahomes is a household name in the NFL, which could pose some intimidation for some of his new teammates, especially the rookies.
Chiefs first-round pick Josh Simmons has already made his presence known in training camp as he continues to get positive reviews after positive reviews. As training camp progresses, Chiefs Kingdom should fully expect other offensive rookies to get their flowers from the coaching staff.
The Chiefs' seventh-round draft pick, Brashard Smith, has also been performing well thus far through camp. Speaking to the media following Tuesday's practice, the SMU product was asked what it has been like working with Mahomes and what he wants to do alongside the two-time MVP.
- "He's the best quarterback in the league, so it's just timing. I'll say just being quicker, that one step quicker, just having my eyes back, just being there for him, and just being someone there for him," Smith said.
Smith's Building Confidence
Training camp can be intimidating for a rookie, but Smith has put that intimidation behind him and has focused on what he was brought in to this franchise to do. On Tuesday, Smith showed his improvement when running up the middle with the ball in his hands, which only builds confidence in himself and from his coaches.
- "I think I'm doing better for sure as far as making contact and running up and giving a thud, so I feel like I'm doing better and better, and I feel like I'll be good at it."
Smith has the speed to be an effective player on the offense for the Chiefs this season. While the running back room continues to build its strengths, Smith knows that all he can do is focus on improving his game, whether that's at the running back position or elsewhere.
