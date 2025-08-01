Veteran WR Impressing Early in Chiefs Training Camp
The wide receiving room for the Kansas City Chiefs was known to be competitive going into training camp. With several players looking to earn a spot on the roster, some unfortunately won't make the cut. For veteran wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, he's done all he can early to ensure he's in the running for making the roster.
Thornton is a second-round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, and while his career with the New England Patriots didn't pan out the way both Thornton and the franchise had wanted, another door opened for him to play in Kansas City. Starting off training camp strong only bodes well for him.
Without knowing when and how long Rashee Rice's suspension by the National Football League will be, the Chiefs need the best out of all their wide receivers, both veterans and rookies. Thornton has been with the Chiefs since mid-way last season, but has yet to play a regular season game with the franchise.
Thornton's biggest asset is his speed, and pairing him next to a wide receiver like Xavier Worthy on the offensive side of the ball should open things up for quarterback Patrick Mahomes when looking to throw the ball deep downfield.
Promising Reviews
According to ESPN's Nate Taylor, Thornton has been impressing several coaches with his success in training camp thus far, as he notes in his notes from Wednesday, July 30, Chiefs practice.
- "Thornton has been one of the most impressive pass catchers in camp. He has developed a strong connection with Mahomes while running routes near the sideline. Remigio best fits the Chiefs' roster as a returner on special teams, but he has worked the past week in the slot to be an option in case Rashee Rice or JuJu Smith-Schuster is not available," Taylor wrote.
Throughout his three seasons with the Patriots, Thornton had 385 receiving yards, 247 of which came in his rookie season. He has also scored two touchdowns in his career and has done so in 28 regular season games played.
While it will still be a work in progress for Thornton to make waves in the system, he looks to be a very reliable player who the franchise can lean on should they need the extra help.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.