Chiefs Looking to Bring Out the Best in Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs and veteran defensive tackle Jerry Tillery agreed to a one-year deal to bring Tillery to Kansas City. After making several pitstops throughout his career, the Chiefs franchise is looking to get the best out of the 28-year-old in the 2025 season.
Tillery broke into the league as a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, the Chargers did not get a lot out of Tillery over his four seasons in LA, collecting 105 total tackles throughout his tenure.
The former Charger knows a thing or two about competing in the AFC West division, as his next pitstop was with the Las Vegas Raiders. After the Raiders tried to get Tillery back to top tier form, it still wasn't enough as he spent two seasons in Vegas.
Last season, Tillery collected 28 total tackles in 17 games of action with the Minnesota Vikings. After having high expectations, Tillery has yet to record more than 51 total tackles, a number he reached in his third season as a Charger.
At the end of the day, Tillery was once a top draft pick, so the potential could still be there in the veteran tackle. The one year deal provides the Chiefs the chance to see if Tillery is worth sticking around, while also adding depth to a defense that lost a handful of pieces earlier in the offseason.
Per Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen, Tillery has the ability to add more than just what is presented on paper to the defense.
"The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Tillery is primarily an interior rusher by trade, but he's demonstrated some versatility throughout his career. Notably, Tillery recorded 367 snaps lined up over the outside shoulder of the opposing tackle in 2020, and while he hasn't done a ton of it since, he certainly has the size and length to play multiple positions up front," McMullen wrote.
If the Chiefs are able to find gold while signing Tillery, it will only improve the defense. If he can find his mojo himself, he would also set himself up nicely in the AFC West division, as many thought he would originally.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE