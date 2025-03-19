Former Chiefs DB Reacts to Ja’Marr Chase Deal
The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their premier defenders in safety Justin Reid this offseason, as he now joins the New Orleans Saints organization to help their roster chase down a division title.
While many thought the Chiefs just lost Reid, little did they know that one of his biggest rivalries came to a close as well.
The Cincinnati Bengals reached a contract extension with Ja'Marr Chase. The extension is four years long and worth $161 million, making Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. While Reid got a bag himself, signing a three-year, $31.5 million with $22 million guaranteed, even he had to commend Chase on the job he's done to earn his extension.
"He earned it. The guy is dominant, I think they're going to have to get creative on how they're going to solve their defensive problem last year..." Reid said on The Up and Adams Show. "Theres only one Ja'Marr."
The two often squared off against each other since Chase broke into the league with the Bengals in 2021. Since debuting, Chase has never not secured less than 1,000 receiving yards in a campaign, making him one of the top wide receivers in the entire National Football League.
Given the position that Reid plays, he was often tracking down Chase, as the two have tweeted at each other in the past, all while handling their business on the field. Now that Reid has to wait to face Chase, or ever again, he turns his focus on other NFC foes.
"I'm saying about the fierceness of, like, yeah, how much I want to crush them. Maybe it's Mike Evans. I would say Mike Evans, but like, I don't know, when I play so many other receivers around the league is like, I don't know. It's not as personal, like, it's also not personal with Ja'Marr. But you know, sometimes it feels good. It always feels good," Reid said.
The Chiefs have since filled several roles in free agency to make up for the pieces, such as Reid, lost in the making. During his tenure in Kansas City, Reid helped the franchise secure back to back Super Bowl wins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.