Chiefs Have Big Decision to Make With TE Position
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to get legendary tight end Travis Kelce back for another season in Kansas City. That being said, it is known that Kelce is on the back half of his playing career, as he goes into the 2025-26 season at age 35.
The Chiefs legend has done a ton for the franchise over his career, bringing in 12,151 receiving yards in 174 regular season games. However, Kelce's dominance has taken a step back since the 2022 campaign, which was also the last time he was able to collect 1,000 receiving yards or more.
Last season, Kelce collected 97 receptions in 133 targets and also collected his lowest touchdown number in his career with three. While it's nice to see the familiar tight end back with the franchise, it might be time for the Chiefs to consider letting Noah Gray eat more into Kelce's snaps and role.
The Chiefs' former fifth round draft pick for the Chiefs has seen his impact continue to grow since debuting in 2021. Last season, Gray set a new career high in receiving yards with 437, brought in five touchdowns and did so in 40 receptions on 49 targets.
Gray is going into his age 26 season, and after spending time behind Kelce while he was still elite, it could be a blunder if the Chiefs don't try and find Gray more time this season. After continuous growth from year one, it might be time to let the future take over.
Given Gray's contract extension with the Chiefs, the organization knows the impact he brings to their franchise. But the way Gray has performed doesn't reflect a fifth round draft pick. Especially when looking at how good Gray was compared to Kelce last season.
According to PFF.com, Gray earned an overall grade of 74.2, which ranks him in the above average category. Gray also was ranked the eighth best tight end last season out of the 37 qualified options.
Kelce on the other hand did not have a poor season whatsoever, but according to PFF, Kelce's overall grade last season was a 70.9. His grade still put him slightly above average, however he ranked 15th among qualified tight ends, seven spots behind Gray.
While the Chiefs are likely to give the starting role to Kelce given his track record with the franchise, it could come back to backfire on them if they don't consider Gray in that role for the 2025 season.
