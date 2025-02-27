Will 2025 Be Chiefs TE Noah Gray’s Breakout Year?
With recent news surrounding Kansas City Chiefs legendary tight end Travis Kelce's fate in 2025, there seems to be some people forgetting about a strong option the Chiefs already have on the roster in Noah Gray.
Kelce is expected to return for the 2025 season in what could be his final season in the NFL, but that should not stop Gray from having a breakout season for Kansas City. At only 25 years old, Gray's future with the Chiefs franchise could be on the line this season.
After getting drafted in the fifth round in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke, Gray has showcased himself as a legitimate starting option on any offensive line in the future. If the Chiefs are smart, they should capitalize on what they have in Gray before it becomes too late.
Throughout his first four seasons in the NFL, Gray has given the Chiefs all he has. Only missing one game throughout his NFL career, Gray has been one of the more reliable options on the roster. In the past three seasons, Gray has yet to not play 17 games, which can only make head coach Andy Reid sleep easier at night.
2024 was a great season for the secondary tight end. In those 17 games played, Gray earned 40 receptions (which is a career high), and brought in 437 receiving yards, which gives him an average of 10.9 yards per reception. Gray also collected a career high five touchdowns and 25 first downs.
It will be interesting to see who quarterback Patrick Mahomes favors in the 2025 season pass wise. It is well known that Kelce is past his prime, and while he may not be able to make flashy catches any more in his career, he has always been Mahomes' favorite tight end to throw to.
If the Chiefs are serious about boosting their offense for the 2025 season, it will best suit them if they incorporate Gray more into the offensive line, and could ever flirt with the possibility of giving him a start from time to time. If 2025 is Kelce's last season, then 2025 is Gray's audition for 2026.
