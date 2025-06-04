3 Bold Chiefs Draftee Predictions for 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't become the dynasty they are known for overnight. The franchise has built a roster through both free agency, adding to the most experienced coaching staff to lead the way, and, most importantly, has been very successful through the NFL Draft process.
With the 2025 NFL Draft come and gone, the Chiefs added seven new players with the hopes that they make an impact on the roster sooner rather than later. From offensive lineman Josh Simmons to former wide receiver turned running back in Brashard Smith, the Chiefs have once again looked to have a successful draft.
Following the heartbreaking end to the 2024 season at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs needed to ace this year's draft. Going into the new season, the franchise has all the right problems to have: how are they going to utilize all this new talent?
With an already packed roster, these rookies may have a hard time finding a role right away. But here are three bold predictions that could elevate the 2025 NFL Draft draftees' status within the organization on both sides of the football.
1. Josh Simmons Emerges As Day 1 Starter
While not bold, there is a world where Simmons doesn't get the starting role for the Chiefs this season. Coming off a torn patellar tendon in his left knee last season with Ohio State, the Chiefs are taking a chance on Simmons, with the hope that he'll be able to return to the form he was playing in before his injury.
The Chiefs have a strong starting candidate in free agent addition Jaylon Moore, but elevating Simmons to become a first-day starter not only elevates the offensive line as a whole but tells opponents that the Chiefs' biggest weakness from last year has been addressed.
2. Ashton Gillotte Will Become A Starter By the End of the Season
The Chiefs have made it very apparent that there is an already established relationship between George Karlaftis and Chiefs' third-round draft pick, Ashton Gillotte. Given the state of the room, the Chiefs would greatly benefit from getting Gillotte on the line as a starter at some point this season.
Veteran Charles Omenihu is on a one-year deal, Mike Danna is a strong backup, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah has upside, but when it comes to the defensive line down the stretch, it may be better to throw out a rookie with nothing to lose and everything to prove later in the season.
3. Brashard Smith Emerges at RB2
The Chiefs wanted to add extra speed in the backfield, and given that Smith has a ton of versatility, as well as the Chiefs having an older running back room, this could become a reality very quickly. Assuming that Isiah Pacheco returns to form, the Chiefs would have a strong one-two punch with these two manning the carries.
