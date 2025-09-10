Arrowhead Report

Two Chiefs Speed Threats Who Must Shine in Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs need each aspect of their roster to take down the Philadelphia Eagles, especially the speed portion.

Dominic Minchella

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a slow start out of the gates against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, which ultimately led to them having to play catch-up all game, until the final whistle blew and they were losers.

Though they were defeated, there were several positives to take away from Week 1 as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. The Eagles had the Chiefs' number the last time they faced off, but with added speed on special teams, primarily spanning from these two players, Kansas City could rewrite the script over Philadelphia.

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general overall view of Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets at the Caesars Superdome, the site of the Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nikko Remigio

In his second year on the Chiefs' roster, wide receiver Nikko Remigio has become the team's main return option due to how successful he was last season in the role. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub had nothing but positive things to say regarding Remigio before the season began.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • The thing about Nikko, for the last eight games that we've played, he's been our guy," Toub said. "He's become a leader for us as far as work ethic and everything he's about. He's a great teammate and a good guy, really. I'm happy he's on the team."

Remigio wasn't the top kickoff returning performer for the Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers, but in two attempts, he gained 56 return yards for Kansas City. He also had two attempts as a punt returner, but couldn't exceed 10 yards in those attempts.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) during the warm up before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Last season, Remigio had 11 attempts as a kickoff returner and succeeded, returning 295 yards. With him being the primary option, he should be a great mentor to their second speed threat on special teams.

Brashard Smith

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (30) celebrates after a catch and run against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' seventh-round draft pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has a ton to bring to the table. A former wide receiver turned running back has the chance to succeed behind Remigio this season in a returning role, and he displayed that in Week 1.

Against the Chargers, Smith had two attempts as the Chiefs' kickoff returner, collecting 63 yards, where his longest return was 37 yards. The Chiefs have options to rely on, and against the Eagles, gaining every yard as a returner is crucial for victory.

