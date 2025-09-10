Two Chiefs Speed Threats Who Must Shine in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a slow start out of the gates against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, which ultimately led to them having to play catch-up all game, until the final whistle blew and they were losers.
Though they were defeated, there were several positives to take away from Week 1 as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. The Eagles had the Chiefs' number the last time they faced off, but with added speed on special teams, primarily spanning from these two players, Kansas City could rewrite the script over Philadelphia.
Nikko Remigio
In his second year on the Chiefs' roster, wide receiver Nikko Remigio has become the team's main return option due to how successful he was last season in the role. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub had nothing but positive things to say regarding Remigio before the season began.
- The thing about Nikko, for the last eight games that we've played, he's been our guy," Toub said. "He's become a leader for us as far as work ethic and everything he's about. He's a great teammate and a good guy, really. I'm happy he's on the team."
Remigio wasn't the top kickoff returning performer for the Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers, but in two attempts, he gained 56 return yards for Kansas City. He also had two attempts as a punt returner, but couldn't exceed 10 yards in those attempts.
Last season, Remigio had 11 attempts as a kickoff returner and succeeded, returning 295 yards. With him being the primary option, he should be a great mentor to their second speed threat on special teams.
Brashard Smith
The Chiefs' seventh-round draft pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has a ton to bring to the table. A former wide receiver turned running back has the chance to succeed behind Remigio this season in a returning role, and he displayed that in Week 1.
Against the Chargers, Smith had two attempts as the Chiefs' kickoff returner, collecting 63 yards, where his longest return was 37 yards. The Chiefs have options to rely on, and against the Eagles, gaining every yard as a returner is crucial for victory.
