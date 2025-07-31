Chiefs Rookie Still Making Adjustments at His Position
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the 2025 NFL Draft needing to address certain areas on their roster, one of which was the running back position. Through the first six rounds, the Chiefs drafted several position players but waited on drafting a running back until the seventh round.
With the 228th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected running back Brashard Smith out of SMU. Smith had a draft projection of the fourth or fifth round, meaning that the Chiefs might have gotten another steal of a pick with Smith falling to the seventh round.
The addition of Smith is one that the franchise needed to ensure the depth at the running back position. Isiah Pacheco is in the final year of his rookie contract, and both Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell signed one-year deals worth the franchise.
While his rookie season might not hear his number get called a ton, Smith has the build of chance to be a long-term project and aid to the Chiefs' running back room. One of the main things for Smith to learn this season is how to be better at his position.
Throughout his collegiate career, Smith spent his first three seasons as a wide receiver for the Miami Hurricanes. Transferring to SMU in 2024, Smith became a running back and collected 1,332 rushing yards in 235 attempts in his one season with the program.
Speaking to the media following Tuesday's training camp practice, Smith was asked what the biggest thing he feels he still has to learn at the running back position, and his answer should silence his doubters.
- "Just being patient. I'll say sometimes I know I'm fast, so I'll be really quick sometimes. Sometimes I can just be a little slower, and everything will read for itself. Having my low center to the ground so I can burst forward," Smith said.
Coach Reid could easily tap into Smith's wide receiving experience if needed. Through his three seasons with Miami, Smith recorded 770 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Knowing he has the ability, Smith approaches training camp like a sponge ready to absorb knowledge.
- "I think I'm doing pretty good just moving around, but I feel like I can learn at everything for sure. I'm a rookie, so that's it."
Be sure to check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.