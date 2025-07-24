How Isiah Pacheco Describes New-Look in Chiefs RB Room
All eyes were on Patrick Mahomes, his receivers and the offensive line over the Chiefs’ first two training-camp practices. Those eyes might want to look in the offensive backfield, according to Isiah Pacheco.
“Oh, it's phenomenal,” he said after practice Wednesday morning. “We got guys that you can't depend on, as far as saying that they're only doing one thing. You can't say that about us. You got guys just playing all different roles, just having fun with it and just competing.”
In other words, each of the players in Kansas City’s new-look running back room can attack the defense in multiple ways. Expect to see running backs in motion, staying in protection, or even lining up split wide to capitalize on mismatches. Kareem Hunt is the best short-yardage back, but Pacheco is the most versatile.
Now in his fourth year out of Rutgers, Pacheco, over his first two years, was a scrimmage-yards machine. He helped the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl titles in 2022-23 with 960 combined rushing and receiving yards as a rookie, then 1,179 scrimmage yards -- along with nine total touchdowns – in his second year. Now that he’s added a bit of good weight, his goal this year is simple.
“Same thing. A thousand yards,” he said. “Let's go get it.”
Getting Pacheco his first 1,000-yard rushing season will be interesting. He didn’t get there last year, missing nine games with a fractured fibula. Immediately after that Week 2 injury, the Chiefs re-signed Hunt off the street, dusted off his old Kansas City playbook, and started him for most of Pacheco’s absence.
Once Pacheco returned in Week 13, he wasn’t the same. Neither were the Chiefs, who noticeably lacked explosiveness and ranked last in the league in the number of runs of 10 or more yards. Mahomes helped them overcome that weakness until the Super Bowl, when Philadelphia’s defense turned it into a fatal flaw.
Screens and run-pass options didn’t materialize as extensions of the run game, and Kansas City knew it had to create something different. The Chiefs know they have to run the ball much more effectively.
Not only do the Chiefs have Hunt back for a full offseason and training camp – something they didn’t have in 2024 – they also get Pacheco restored to full health. But not one to rest on his hands, Brett Veach also signed free agent Elijah Mitchell from San Francisco and drafted SMU's Brashard Smith, a wide receiver for much of his college career.
Interestingly, all four backs are virtually the same height and weight. But not all of them were drafted in the seventh round like Pacheco and Smith. That’s why Pacheco has taken Smith under his wing and shared some impactful advice with the rookie.
“I had that similar role when I came in here,” Pacheco said, remembering his first training camp in 2022. “It's finding ways to get better, and that's on the special teams, wherever it may be. Building a relationship with guys so you could learn a little bit more about them, and as far as the game itself -- competing.”
