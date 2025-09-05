Why Chiefs-Chargers Field Is Already Controversial
Last year, issues were raised regarding the field at Corinthians Arena after the game. This year, issues with the field are surfacing before kickoff.
A growing number of Chargers fans are wondering why the NFL opted to paint one of the end zones with official Chiefs lettering and colors ahead of the Friday night season-opener in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan). The contest is a dedicated Chargers home game on the 2025 schedule.
It's part of a change for all international games in 2025. Beginning with Friday night, logos and marks of both teams will appear in their respective end zones, an element to further enhance the atmosphere and create a special look and feel for each of the seven international games on the 2025 slate.
The league is also providing even greater pregame moments, halftime shows and other activities to the highly anticipated games. The international games will still have elements of the gameday presentation and rituals of the designated home team.
NFL owners approved the changes at the May league meeting.
Crowd expected to heavily favor Chiefs Friday night
Kansas City fans are expected to significantly outnumber Chargers counterparts at Friday’s game, judging by the team’s reception upon arrival late Wednesday night and ensuing fan events.
The Chargers surrendered one of their nine regular-season games at SoFi Stadium in order to play internationally and open against Kansas City in Brazil. Under a resolution passed by NFL owners in 2023, every club is required to play at least one of its designated home games at an international venue once every four seasons.
Commissioner Roger Goodell has said he’d like to see the league get to 16 annual regular-season games in international cities. Next year, the NFL will have the Los Angeles Rams play in Melbourne, Australia – potentially against the Chiefs in another Week 1 international contest.
Field conditions called into question last year
Last year at the same Brazil facility, the Philadelphia Eagles launched their road to a Super Bowl 59 victory with a narrow win against Green Bay. The NFL painted both end zones with Eagles lettering and colors prior to that game.
And during that Eagles-Packers game in 2024, players from both teams were seen slipping the Corinthians Arena surface. Philadelphia players said they had to adjust.
“I mean, y'all saw out there that it was kind of rough to get traction,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “Definitely challenging on that field. It's not the type of field we're used to playing on. We've had that type of field before. They had to play on it as well. I'm just happy that we found a way to figure it out as a team, overcome it.”
But Andy Reid and the Chiefs players were well aware of potential surface conditions, and have been in contact with NFL officials. The Kansas City head coach said Thursday they’ll be prepared.
“I know that the league has spent time working on that,” They were aware of it last year, so I think it will be ripping and ready to go. And you know what? Whatever it is, both teams are playing on it, and we roll.”
