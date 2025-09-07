Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Slow Start
The Kansas City Chiefs did not get off to the start they wanted to. The Chiefs opened up their 2025 NFL season with a loss to their long-time AFC West divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.
It was a close game all along, but the Chiefs could not get the job done like they did a season ago and fell short in this one, 21-27. It was a game of many unknowns for both teams coming in. How was the Chiefs offense going to look with all the new pieces?
The biggest question for the Chiefs was the offensive line all offseason long. In Week 1, they showed that they are a different group and they are going to be a way better one than they have had the last few seasons.
The Chiefs' offensive line did a good job, and they will continue getting better as the season goes on. What hurt the Chiefs was losing wide receiver Xavier Worthy right after the game started. That is something the Chiefs had to deal with all last season.
The Chiefs wanted to get off to a fast start in Brazil against the Chargers, but that was not the case. The Chiefs had to regroup after losing Worthy so quickly, and they could not do that in the first half. The Chiefs went scoreless in the first quarter. Their first three drives all ended in punts. They put two field goals up before halftime, but that was it. This team wants to show that they can get the big plays going, but they could not in the first half of their Week 1 loss.
Patrick Mahomes on Slow Start
"It was not good enough," said Patrick Mahomes. "I think in general they came out with more energy than we did. The defense and our offense. We did not execute; I missed some throws down the field, and obviously, we did not play good enough in the first half."
"It is hard to say, I felt like we had energy yesterday in practice and all throughout the week. But when you do not come out and play with the right mindset, you get beaten, and the Chargers came out with the right mindset, and we did not, and they beat us.
