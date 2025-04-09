2025 NFL Draft: How the Chiefs Should Approach
The Kansas City Chiefs have a very important two and a half weeks ahead of them. The picks they make in the 2025 NFL Draft could make or break their future seasons in the league. It might be extreme, but this could either prolong the dynasty or dismantle it completely. Here's the full list of Chiefs' selections for the upcoming draft:
Kansas City Chiefs 2025 draft picks
- Round 1: No. 31
- Round 2: No. 63
- Round 3: Nos. 66 (from Tennessee), 95
- Round 4: No. 133
- Round 7: Nos. 226 (from Carolina), 251, 257
"OT, DT, TE. The Chiefs might have found their starting left tackle when they signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, but possibly not. Moore is a career backup, so it's in the Chiefs' best interests to draft competition for him," Adam Teicher wrote.
"The Chiefs are short on depth at defensive tackle to play alongside Chris Jones. They added veteran Jerry Tillery in free agency, but he's more of a rotational player, so there's more work to be done. At tight end, Travis Kelce has one more season left in him, but it's not too early for the Chiefs to think about an eventual replacement."
The Chiefs are very aware of their weaknesses and their strengths, not a lot of teams are. From the start of free agency, the Chiefs knew exactly who they needed to go out and get to bolster their roster. The ESPN staff, along with writer Adam Teicher, also chimed in on Kansas City's biggest needs heading into the draft:
The top priority for the Chiefs at the moment is getting another left tackle. Although they signed San Francisco 49ers' tackle Jaylon Moore, he was still only working on limited time in 2024. If the Chiefs truly want to solve this long-standing issue, they need multiple options in case one doesn't work out.
Aside from the offensive line, getting someone on the defensive line or at cornerback will be crucial for the Chiefs to maintain an elite defense next season now that defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and safety Justin Reid have left for new threads.
