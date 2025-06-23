Do Any Chiefs Players Deserve An Extension Before 2025's Campaign?
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't turned into an NFL juggernaut overnight by luck; they have been able to compile a talented roster for several seasons in a row. Multiple players are homegrown, meaning the Chiefs have drafted them and molded them into the players the fans know them to be today.
Going into the new campaign, the Chiefs are in a situation where they have to watch their talent closely. Not only do the Chiefs have multiple superstars and perennial All-Pro candidates, but they also have to find a way to pay them if they want to keep their franchise trending in the right direction.
That being said, the Chiefs have a select amount of cash to work with moving forward. They have several players that they have to pay large amounts to this season alone. But as the nature of the game goes, the best will get paid for what they're worth, and it might be a problem the Chiefs are facing.
Trey Smith is a name that jumps off the page as an option for a player that the Chiefs to extend before the season begins. He's currently playing on the franchise tag, but the hope, at least according to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, is to get Smith locked up for the foreseeable future.
Another player that the Chiefs need to consider extending before the start of the season is cornerback Trent McDuffie. While the Chiefs did hand McDuffie a fifth-year option for the 2026 season, after that, McDuffie is set to hit free agency.
McDuffie is one of those players that the Chiefs shouldn't let slip away if they have the power and money to keep him around. A cornerback under the regime of Veach has yet to be extended to a contract, which could be used as leverage for McDuffie in contract extension discussions.
Other than those two listed, there isn't necessarily a player that the Chiefs need to keep around for the future. The difficult thing in running a franchise is making the hard decisions on who should stay and who should go. While some make their presence felt for a limited time, they might not be the answer at a certain position for the future.
Seeing that the Chiefs signed seven draft picks this offseason, the extension process becomes more difficult once more players enter the system.
