The Biggest To-Do For the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have crossed off several things on their to-do list this offseason. They addressed their offensive line issues, conducted rookie minicamp, OTAs, and recently wrapped up mandatory minicamp this past week. Ahead of training camp, which kicks off July 21, the Chiefs have a glaring need still to check off the list.
The need in question is figuring out and accomplishing a contract extension for offensive lineman Trey Smith. Smith was signed to a franchise tag earlier this offseason, but Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made his plans clear when addressing the media prior to the 2025 NFL Draft.
"We'll be in a position to continue this dialogue and hopefully make some progress there. There's no secret there that we'd like to get Trey locked up," Veach said.
The franchise tag is worth $23.4 million. While Smith wasn't extended, he still showed up and participated in the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp, avoiding fines, which only impressed veteran Chris Jones.
"It's good Trey didn't take my approach. Trey is doing the right thing ... Franchise tag is like $25 million, right? That's the big bucks," Smith said following minicamp.
The plan is clear that the franchise wants to bring back Smith for the future. Seeing that the offensive line was an issue this past season, keeping a player like Smith only makes sense to keep the offensive line as strong as it can be.
Smith had an overall PFF grade of 78.8, which ranked him as the 14th-best guard out of the 136 that qualified. The biggest area that Smith succeeded in was his run blocking, which earned him a grade of 80.8. If that isn't enough to get a contract extension in the near future, then what is?
Smith has expressed his love for the Chiefs organization, but at the end of the day, it comes down to the business side of things. According to Spotrac.com, Smith has a market value listed at $19.7 million per year. While that isn't a guarantee, it would place him in a good spot compared to other high-paid guards in the league.
With less than a month til training camp, it would be smart to assume the two parties would reach an agreement before the beginning of the 2025 campaign. If not, Smith will play on the franchise tag.
