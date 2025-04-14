Chiefs Disrespected in Recent Free Agency Gradings
The Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively active this offseason following their Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. With pressing issues lingering in certain areas on the team, the front office has done what they feel is best for the organization to move in the right direction for the future.
The franchise made intelligent decisions to reunite with their bigger playmakers from last season while biting the bullet on others who tested their luck in free agency. They were even active when it came to the trading block, flipping guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.
The Chiefs offense will still feature players such as Hollywood Brown and Kareem Hunt as they both return to Chiefs Kingdom for another season in Kansas City. While the moves made were limited, they were intentional.
However, according to the Pro Football Network's recent grading of all NFL teams during this free agency process, the Chiefs were on the receiving end of a rather disappointing grade, earning a C+ with all the moves that were made.
"A lot of the Chiefs’ moves came before the negotiation window opened in terms of retaining their own free agents. Franchise tagging Trey Smith was a solid decision, but they have put all of their eggs in that basket by then trading away Joe Thuney. Trading one of the most reliable interior offensive linemen in the league is a major risk, even if he is likely entering the twilight of his career," PFN wrote.
"Despite those moves, trading away Thuney and signing an unproven left tackle to be their starter leaves this offseason with a negative feeling overall, as does losing starting safety Justin Reid. Signing Smith to a long-term extension will mitigate some of that negativity."
If the Chiefs have proved anything over recent years, it's to not count them out of any season, regardless of their successful or unsuccessful offseason tactics. While there is still a ton to be proven, especially from new signings, the Chiefs will likely be able to return to the playoffs.
Their recent track record has shown that they need to tweak their approaches rather than blow it all up. Obtaining stars such as arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and strong defenders give the franchise a positive outlook on a season until those prime players start to show decline.
