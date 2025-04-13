How Much Should Chiefs' Mahomes Target Kelce in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs were lucky enough to have their legendary tight end Travis Kelce come back to the team for another season, as several thought that last season would be his last. Much like several other Chief players on the roster, Kelce, too, had a bad taste left in his mouth from the Super Bowl defeat.
Going into the new campaign though, some may question how often quarterback Patrick Mahomes should target Kelce throughout the season. Kelce hasn't been a 1,000 receiving yard type player in two seasons now, yet his targets have never been less than 100 since his first season in the NFL.
Last season, Kelce was targeted 133 times, yet he was only able to bring in 97 of those receptions. While that number is still remarkable, the yards after the catch didn't make up for how many times Kelce was trusted with the pigskin.
In 16 games last season as well, the Chiefs' tight end brought in 823 receiving yards, which led the team. With several other younger and quicker receivers set to return to the Chiefs for the new season, perhaps it's time for Kelce to see his targets drop below the 100 mark for the first time in 11 seasons.
Not to say that Kelce isn't capable of the workload, but it just might be time to start weaving the attention away from him and make his receptions that much more special. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is a strong candidate to take over that type of workload.
The young wide receiver ranked behind Kelce last season when it came to targets, as Mahomes looked to him 98 times, bringing in 59 receptions. Arguably the fastest player on the Chiefs, as he continues to find his footing in the National Football League, he should expect the 100 target seasons that Kelce is used to.
Kelce is going into his age 35-36 season, giving even more reason to decrease his workload. Perhaps the Chiefs Kingdom will get even more action out of tight end Noah Gray this season instead of Kelce, but we will have to wait and see how the training camp plays out before touching on that subject.
