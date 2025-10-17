Steve Spagnuolo Gives Credit Where Its Due to This Defender
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense has been rocky so far this season; however, in the biggest games of the year, they've shown up. Going into Week 7, the Chiefs' defense has held its opponents to 20.7 points on average, and with their offense, it has been enough for three victories.
When the Chiefs have needed a player to step up in a big moment, someone has risen to the challenge. However, one of the more consistent players for the Chiefs on defense this season has been safety Chamarri Conner.
Conner, in his third season in the National Football League, has gotten off to a hot start in 2025. Through six games, Conner has collected 51 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, and 2.5 stuffs. With production like this, he could easily set new career highs in several categories.
What Coach Spags Had to Say
While some fans may look at the Chiefs' defense and address familiar faces such as Nick Bolton and Chris Jones, Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has given Conner, along with safety Bryan Cook, credit where credit is due.
- "I think you might have asked me last week about Nohl Williams not playing a lot, and it was matchups and the whole thing, and this particular game was different, and where I'm going with it is it forces Chamarri to play in two different spots," Coach Spagnuolo said of Conner's versatility.
- "He plays a nickel, then he goes back there and he plays safety. So for him to be able to do that and work with Bryan says a lot about Chamarri and we value him and the fact that we can do both things with him. But I thought both those guys communicated and played really well in the game."
How Conner has Performed
According to Pro Football Focus, Conner has been an average safety, but a reliable one. Earning an overall grade of 63, a pass rush grade of 67.2, and a run defense grade of 73.9, it makes sense as to why Coach Spagnuolo had positive things to say about the third-year player.
Going into an AFC West divisional game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Conner will once again likely be called upon to step up in a big way, hopefully helping the Chiefs get over .500 for the first time in 2025.
