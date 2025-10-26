How Bryan Cook Is Embracing His Role as Chiefs’ Elder Safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City safety Bryan Cook spoke from the podium Saturday at team headquarters. The Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On how he’d assess his team’s season so far:
“I mean, pretty successful. I mean, the record doesn't show that in all aspects, but very happy with the team, how we’re looking so far, how we overcome the obstacles and how we’re moving forward.”
On the importance of getting younger players quality reps in the fourth quarter last week:
“Very important. It's a long season. I mean, as you see around the league, injuries happen left and right. So, we just try to keep guys healthy, taking care of our bodies as well, and also getting guys ready to perform at any moment. So, I think that was a key point for them.
“Preseason is one thing but to actually go out there in a fire during the season, when it counts, it's a whole different experience for them. So, I was happy for them, for sure.”
On how he feels about the Commanders getting Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel back together for the first time since Week 3:
“We look forward to it. They’re great players. We obviously, this situation, we’re competitors so we would like for them to have their best foot forward. And we do the same. So, I'm looking forward to the challenge. We’ve seen Deebo for a few years now. Obviously, McLaurin is a pretty good receiver, very fast, explosive. I’m excited to see him come back. Like I said, the injuries, it happens to everybody. It’s good just seeing guys back out there, being able to be healthy and play.”
On Kristian Fulton working hard behind the scenes to get back into the rotation:
“Yeah, after hours, I see him working, one of the last guys to leave. And just, how he's attacking the playbook, preparing his body as well. I know he’s got some things, like I said, the injuries kind of set him back a little bit. But mentally, he’s still trying to stay in the game.
“Obviously, then we go out there and he could be going into the fire at any moment. He stays ready. So, I'm excited to see when he's able to go back out there. He's preparing pretty well. So, I'm excited to see that, too. But hat’s off to him because it's a tough journey.”
On the relationships in the DB room, especially him, Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks:
“Pretty good. Us three, the three safeties, we’re all young. J-Reid (Justin Reid) isn't here no more. We had Juan Thornhill, guys like that. (L’Jarius) Sneed isn't here any more, either. So, I kind of became the old head.
“They called me “Unc” for the first time, so still getting used to that. But no, they're my guys; I love seeing them, how they how they interact with each other. It's definitely a brotherhood, and it's something for me to see and be very happy, for sure.”
On how he feels being called “Unc:”
“It's bittersweet because, I'm the only one that's married and has kids. I know NJ (Nazeeh Johnson) is married, but I have kids as well. So, they do. The guys went out yesterday; I was at home with the family. Everything was good. So no, I don’t mind it. I don’t mind it at all.”
On whether his draft class has set a conscious goal of reaching a fourth straight Super Bowl:
“We don’t talk about it. We’ve done some things but we also got humbled last year, so that's also on the resume as well. But no, we just each day strive to put our best foot forward. And the organization has picked us to come here and help this team win; that's what we’ve been doing. So, as long as we all got these jerseys on, that’s what we’re gonna do.”
On the challenges Marcus Mariota presents for a defense:
“First, I would say he's a sleeper. I know people don’t talk about him as much, but I mean, I watched him when he was at Oregon. And growing up and seeing how dynamic he was then, and now, him having the savviness and obviously the experience being in this league for, I think, 11 years now.
“I'm excited to see guys like that get opportunities and versus us, this type of situation, it’s a big thing for him. So honestly, I'm excited to see how he plays. I'm excited to see how he performs. But he's electric, man. I feel he can do everything on the field, quarterback-wise.
“Like I said, I watched him growing up. So, one of them guys, I'm like, ‘If I can get the chance to play against him, I'd be happy about it. I'm excited for this matchup, for sure.”
