Chiefs' Safety Sends Clear Message About Defense Entering Week 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City safety Bryan Cook spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs this week will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On what he saw from Giants quarterback Russell Wilson last week:
“I’ve seen him clicking on all cylinders. Just trusting his arm, letting it sling, you know, trusting his guys, getting the ball to his go-to guys as well. I think he’s finding his different type of groove. You know, he’s been in the league for a few years, and I feel like he’s found a great combination as far having the experience, as well as the mentality of just playing football and having fun. So, he definitely has his groove for sure.”
On Giants wide receivers Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson:
“Explosive. Anytime, with a quarterback like Russell, they can launch it 70 yards and they can go get it at any point in the game. So, for us, it's a challenge. I'm excited for it. I'm looking forward to the game.”
On whether 0-2 eats at him, or he’s focused on the next game:
“I mean, yeah, but you know, each week is different. Try to put it behind you. But the biggest thing, you learn from it. You know, what are some positives, what are some negatives? So then, obviously you want to do more positives than bad. And then each week is, it recycles. So, I wake up and watch film. I wake up, do my assignment and things like that, to get back you ready for the next game.”
On the mindset in the building:
“I would say we're excited. Sometimes in life, you get hit with obstacles, you know, and kind of test you as a person, as a man, as a woman, or people out there. And you can now see what you're made of. Not saying rebuild yourself, but kind of like, you know, revamp in a way, as far as like, ‘Okay, like that didn't work. How can I become better?’ And sometimes it takes you getting punched in the mouth a couple times, but ‘Okay, cool. Let me do this a little better this time.’”
On navigating unfamiliar territory, considering all he’s known since being drafted in 2022 are Super Bowls:
“Like I said, we’re all excited. We’re all excited for the challenge. You know, haven't been in this situation before … but other times I had throughout my life. You’re talking about, ‘I lost two games in NFL,’ but like, I'm still in NFL, know what I’m saying? It's still a little different, but we get an opportunity to play against a great quarterback and great receivers. So I'm excited for the opportunity.”
On improvements he’s seen in the defense from Week 1 to Week 2:
“I think, guys are just hungry. Like I said, getting punched in the mouth kind of woke us up a little bit. But it's just seeing a new identity; every year is a different year. We had different guys, different positions, and the trust factor, like the camaraderie we have this year. I know we had Juan Thornhill was here, (L’Jarius) Sneed was here, Justin Reid, the list goes on. But this year, now I'm the old head in the locker room. That’s kind of crazy. But seeing how the guys gel together, it's a beautiful feeling, beautiful thing to see.”
On having more responsibility being the old head in the locker room:
“Yeah, unfortunately, I'm the only one I believe in the DB room that’s married and got kids, so they kind of ask me a lot of other questions. But it's been fun. You know, they always joke with me about things like that, but it's nice to have that respect level. And as far as, like, just being there for them. At the end of the day, we’re all going through life, we're all here for a short amount of time … But I just want my career to last, so I try to enjoy it as much as I can.”
On how close the defense is to being where it needs to be:
“Honestly, it's scary because we have so far to go, but at the same time, we’re right there, if makes sense. A play here, a play there is dynamic. But the things we showed last week, very excited, very excited. But as far as like, it being Week 3, oh, it's gonna definitely be some fireworks coming soon, for sure.”
On building off good communication the secondary had in Week 2:
“Yeah, absolutely. We’re in Week 3, so you’re still working out some things, but to see us fly around and communicate and, you know, have fun and enjoy each other's success, is just a beautiful thing to see. And, we’re gonna keep riding this wave out until the end of the season.”
On what he leans on during times of adversity:
“I’m a man of God, my faith. I have scriptures tattooed on my hands, as far as reminders. Because, and everybody knows this isn’t about football, but life things happen. I have kids. I have a wife at home and things like that. So, this is only a small part of my life. It’s so major but in our reality, we'll say, what 10 more years, there’ll be another safety up here talking to you guys. Patrick (Mahomes), he’ll still be here, maybe different guys, you know, coming in front of the camera, and I'll be on the back end, just watching. But it's a small time in my life. And I think just having my faith in the Lord and trusting Him where he's putting me at, and placed me, it's a beautiful thing to see. How He's working with me, my journey.”
