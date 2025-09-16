Kansas City Crystal Ball: Why People Aren’t Ruling Out Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Various power rankings have abandoned the Chiefs after an 0-2 start. But Adam Schefter is still a believer in Kansas City … with an asterisk.
The insider said Tuesday that the team’s nine-year string of AFC West titles is on life support, with Patrick Mahomes enduring his first career three-game losing streak. The Chargers (2-0) already have a lead of two-plus games on the Chiefs (0-2), including a head-to-head victory in Week 1. But reports of Kansas City’s demise have been greatly exaggerated, he said.
“I think it's realistic that they're still going to be in the mix for playoff teams,” Schefter said on Tuesday’s edition of the Adam Schefter Podcast, “but to think that they're going to be able to catch and pass all the teams not only their division but their conference, is probably unrealistic.”
Nine straight division titles, two shy of New England's NFL record
The Chiefs, who get the Giants (0-2) in their home-opener on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), have captured every AFC West crown from 2016-24.
Asked Monday about the Chiefs’ 0-2 start over a stretch that sent Kansas City on an 11-hour flight to Brazil followed by a rematch with the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles, Andy Reid made zero excuses.
“We trust everybody that comes in here,” he said Monday. “And that's the way we approach it. There are no excuses at all for that. … That’s not how we roll. I mean, the guys can trust the other guys that are in to play hard and aggressive.”
Worthy, Rice losses have been significant
But Schefter noted that Xavier Worthy’s loss for most of the first two games, compounded with the Rashee Rice suspension, was a major obstacle for Kansas City. And that’s why he thinks they’ll be a different team after enduring this stretch, especially when Rice returns in Week 7.
“I still think that the Chiefs feel like as long as you got Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and Andy Reid,” Schefter said, “all they need is to punch their ticket to the dance.
“And there's no reason that they couldn't go into Buffalo or Baltimore or the Chargers’ home stadium in the month of January, and win a road playoff game, win multiple road playoff games.”
Schefter said that no team would want to be hosting the Chiefs in the playoffs, even if Kansas City’s aura of invincibility is gone. Despite the Chiefs’ warts and lack of offensive explosiveness, they’d still be formidable in the postseason.
“They are still the Chiefs,” Schefter said, “and they are still formidable, and I would not want to be playing them in the postseason. So, if they get into the postseason, they find their way in, they're going to be a problem, no matter what. We can talk about them being down and out, not the same team, whoever it may be; they're still dangerous.”
