Chiefs’ Week 4 Win Boosts Them Into New Power Tier
The Kansas City Chiefs went into a Week 4 matchup that could have defined their season outlook, and they delivered. The Chiefs had a statement victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and it was big enough to remind everyone who the Chiefs truly are.
Going into Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs' Week 4 victory propelled them into the limelight once again as true contenders in the AFC. However, there is still work to be done. Yet, according to CBS Sports' Jared Dubin, the Chiefs are in the tier listed as "Probably Good".
- "The Chiefs finally looked like themselves offensively against the Ravens, but that defense has been torn to shreds by every opponent. We need to see that type of performance more consistently, and the same goes for the defense," Dubin wrote.
The Chiefs share the tier with the likes of their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getting back to an even record through four games of the season, the Chiefs truly raised the confidence of their fanbase in the organization.
How to Keep Climbing
The Chiefs sat in the second tier in Dubin's listing, but how can they get into Tier 1? Keep winning. Simple as that. The current teams in the top tier of the NFL are the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles, in Dubin's eyes.
Following their Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars, the Chiefs will take on the Lions at Arrowhead Stadium, which could be a true test to see if they still have what it takes to compete against the best of the best the NFL has. They also have the Bills to face in the future, but the organization will take it one opponent at a time.
At the end of the day, the Chiefs have a strong chance to continue to climb the ranks of the NFL this season, especially when they get wide receiver Rashee Rice back in Week 7 from suspension. Even when Rice returns, the goal stays the same: continue to win, and the respect will return.
