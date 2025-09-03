Why History Is on the Line for the Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have an obvious goal that they share with the rest of the competition in the National Football League, and that's to get to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs know what it takes to get to the Super Bowl and win it, but the competition in the AFC this season will pose a threat to Kansas City.
Along the journey of getting back to the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have several opportunities to make some history in 2025. The first is by winning the AFC West. The Chiefs have won the division nine years straight, but earning a tenth would inch them closer to the New England Patriots' 11 straight division titles.
Becoming a double-digit division title winner would elevate the Chiefs into the stratosphere and remind those who doubt them that they are still the team to beat in the AFC, regardless of how their 2024 campaign concluded.
The Biggest History Mark
The biggest history maker for the Chiefs this season would be getting to the Super Bowl for the fourth straight season. The achievement has been completed once in the history of the NFL by the Chiefs' bitter AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills. While the Bills made it to four consecutive game of games, they remain championship-less.
Current Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave a passionate press conference on Tuesday on what it means to him to change the culture in Buffalo. McDermott brought up the fact that the franchise made four straight Super Bowls, while indirectly sending a message encouraging the Chiefs' downfall in 2025.
- "It bothers me. It honestly pisses me off because people don’t know this town," McDermott said. "They don’t know how hard that is to get to four straight Super Bowls. It’ll never happen again
McDermott has a point; it's a difficult task for any franchise to make four straight Super Bowls. But the Chiefs had a chance to become the first franchise in history to win three straight Super Bowls, and came very close. Until proven otherwise, the Chiefs are the team to beat in the AFC, and the goal of a Super Bowl appearance is still in sight.
