Bills Offensive Linemen Doubles Down on Chiefs OL Take
We all saw last season that the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line was not good at all. That was their biggest weakness on the team, and it showed. But even at that, the Chiefs were still able to get to the Super Bowl. That is where it all came out, and the Chiefs got exposed by a great Philadelphia Eagles defense. It was a horrible showing for the Chiefs in that Super Bowl, and no one on that Chiefs team was excited about that game.
All offseason long, we have heard about the Chiefs getting back to doing things better. We have heard all about their offensive line getting better as well. On the other side, outside the Chiefs' building, we have heard a lot about the Chiefs taking a down fall this season. A lot of people around the NFL do not think that the Chiefs are going to be a team that comes out of the AFC this season. They are counting them out before it gets started.
One of the Chiefs' biggest threats in the AFC is their rival, the Buffalo Bills. Over the last few seasons, the Bills have gotten the best of the Chiefs in some regular-season games. But when it matters the most, and it is win or go home, the Chiefs have not lost to the Bills in the playoffs, in the Andy Reid ERA.
Chiefs Rivalry Continues with Bills
Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins had a strong take about the Chiefs.
"They were beat up and their armor was chinked," said Dawkins on First Things First. "I like the Chiefs, they are a great team, and we compete against them. Mahomes is that guy, and I like 95. These guys are good dudes. I just think watching, I am like dang, if it was like this, they could have just been 'alright, let's just let the Bills go, they got their offensive line intact.'
"We want to win a Super Bowl. We are going to win a Super Bowl when we are putting our best foot forward, every single year, and sometimes we might just need heavier gloves. Who knows? I think Super Bowl or bust, whatever you want to say, the Bills need to cross that threshold, and we will."
