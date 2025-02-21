Chiefs Have an Opportunity to Continue Dynasty With Increased Cap Space
The Chiefs exited Super Bowl LIX with a lot of questions regarding the future of their roster, especially with the limited cap space they had. Two things happened in the past two weeks that have given the Chiefs more clarity about their future and flexibility regarding roster construction and finances.
Travis Kelce might not return or could take a pay cut which could free up close to $17 million and the NFL announced that the salary cap has increased, providing the Chiefs an extra $25 million or so in space that they weren't expecting.
Their draft class should cost anywhere between $11-14 million to sign so finances will remain tight but if they move some money around, especially with Patrick Mahomes' contract, we could see the team have over $30 million to spend in free agency.
In that scenario, they could re-sign one of their priority-free agents. Considering the current state of the draft class, it appears that the decision could come down to Nick Bolton or Justin Reid but Trey Smith could return depending on what the Chiefs prioritize.
While the team does not have enough to splash the cash on a superstar, there are a bunch of savvy veterans available at a discounted rate who provide great value, especially when propped up by a championship-caliber squad.
So for a hypothetical look, let's say the Chiefs have $17 million to spend on free agents. Let's start out with a gamble. If his medicals come back clean, Rondell Moore could be an interesting chess piece for about $1.5 million.
Demarcus Robinson could return for $3 million. Gerald Everett could be an option for $1.5 million if the Bears cut him. Dalton Risner could cost $2.5 million. That's $8.5 million on the offense
On the defensive side of the football, Teair Tart could cost $1 million. Baron Browning costs another $1 million. Avonte Maddox could cost $2 million and with the remaining $3.5 million, the team could grab Jordan Fuller.
Obviously the Chiefs have to figure out who fits in their defense but considering the brain trust within the organization, they can make the most out of players deemed excess from other organizations.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE