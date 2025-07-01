Chiefs' Carson Steele Reflects on Making 53-Man Roster Last Season
The journey to the National Football League, or any major professional sport in the world, is a dream curated in the mind of millions of children worldwide. Only a handful achieve their dream to play a professional sport, and no matter how long the journey takes, it's a memory that will always be with them.
For Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele, the hard work, dedication to his craft, and getting one percent better each day elevated him to where he is now. Going from a collegiate player who wasn't drafted to making the 53-man roster for the Chiefs is something that still sits in Steele's mind today.
Recently joining Nate Spangle on the Get IN podcast, Steele revealed the raw emotions he felt after clawing his way through minicamp and training camp and getting told he would be one of the 53 players to crack the pro roster for the 2024 campaign.
"It wasn't a face-to-face, I got a phone call," Steele said. "After that, I told my family, they were all there actually, because they were there on the weekend after one of the games. We all broke down into tears."
Spangle asked Steele how long it took for him to feel confident that he was going to stay on the 53-man roster, and all the struggles that came with it.
"It's one of those things where you're thinking you're okay and then you got to wait and kind of figure things out. I always try to tell people that if you make a mistake, doing it at 100%, they're going to be mad, but they aren't going to be upset. When you're making mistakes and half-assing it, that's when something is going to need to change."
Steele played in 17 games for the Chiefs as a rookie and was used in several areas of their offensive game plan. Totaling 183 rushing yards in 56 carries, seven receptions for 26 receiving yards, and collecting 138 kick return yards in five attempts, Steele made the most of what he was given.
Going into the new year, Steele will likely be able to build on his rookie campaign, so long as the Chiefs' coaching staff continues to give him the opportunities.
