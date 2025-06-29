The Many Ways The Chiefs Could Use Carson Steele
The Kansas City Chiefs' roster near the end of the 2024 campaign was interesting. A ton of players were down with injuries, which gave younger players the opportunity to step up and make an impact with the franchise. While the impact wasn't large, one player who stepped was running back Carson Steele.
Steele was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. The Chiefs have a slew of running back options going into the new season, which may get in the way of how Steele is used in the offensive game plan. However, with a player like Steele, it's better to keep him on the roster rather than send him to the practice squad.
In his final collegiate season, Steele totaled 847 rushing yards and averaged just over 70 yards per game. He has also shown that he can surpass 1,00 rushing yards; he just needs to be given the chance. However, with the packed running back situation in Kansas City, Steele may be the odd man out.
As a rookie, the UCLA product collected himself 183 rushing yards in 56 carries. He never scored a touchdown for the Chiefs, as his longest rush went for nine yards. He did collect 14 first downs, however, and saw his fair share in the return game.
Steele had five kickoff return attempts for the Chiefs last season, which could easily be the position he sees himself in once again in 2025. Through those five attempts, Steele brought in 138 return yards. It has become apparent from how the Chiefs used him last season that Steele can do, and will do, anything his team asks of him.
"My main goal was to try be like a Swiss army knife, try to do it all," the Chiefs' fullback said following training camp practice in 2024. "Wherever they need to put me in is where I can get in. Implementing the fullback in there as well, being able to block, especially catch out of the backfield too, not only just being able to run."
Steele's goal for 2024 was to be used as a Swiss Army Knife, which he was. Going into year two, Chiefs Kingdom should keep their eye on how Steele grows and if he gets more opportunities on the field.
