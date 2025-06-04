Is Young Chiefs RB's Role In Jeopardy?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a strong roster despite the holes that were exposed last season. Of those exposed holes, many have been patched, especially when it comes to the offense. Whether it be the offensive line or the running back position, both got some upgrades this offseason.
Sticking with the running back room, the depth has become very crowded. With hopes that the newly graduated Isiah Pacheco returns to what he was just a season ago, the Chiefs have some options to consider when it comes to which running backs should be used, and where.
If Pacheco does have a strong spring, he will likely become the starting running back in the room. Veteran Kareem Hunt is a strong secondary option who stepped up last season in Pacheco's absence. And with the additions of both Elijah Mitchell and Brashard Smith, the spots have become limited, primarily for 2024 undrafted free agent Carson Steele.
Steele was an active player in 17 games last season, doing a variety of roles. He rushed for 183 yards in 56 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. He also had 26 receiving yards in seven receptions, but the most success that Steele had came in his returning game.
Getting five attempts to return a kickoff, the former UCLA Bruin had 138 return yards. While his rushing numbers outperformed his returning, he had more opportunities in carries than he did returns. Plus, Steele fumbled the football three times, and his longest carry went for nine yards.
In the Chiefs' playoff run, Steele didn't touch the field in game.
While Mitchell hasn't played in the NFL since the 2023 campaign, his utilization in small doses is already better than Steele's. And if the Chiefs choose to use Steele, it could be as a returner once again, and if that's the case, he will have to compete with Smith, who has a ton of versatility.
Steele is under contract with Kansas City for another two seasons before he becomes a restricted free agent in 2027. Depending on how the running backs perform this offseason, through both OTAs and training camp, Steele's job may be in jeopardy, but it could also be safe, depending on how others perform.
