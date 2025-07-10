Former Super Bowl-Winning QB Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 2024 campaign with their heads hanging low, as the Philadelphia Eagles raised the Lombardi Trophy following a 40-22 victory. Going into the new season, the Chiefs have one thing on their mind, and it's the same goal they always have: to win.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the subject of conversation as of late for the Chiefs. With many believing last season was a down year by Mahomes' standard, several don't have him as the best quarterback in the NFL going into the new campaign. But as we have learned each season that Mahomes has been with the franchise, don't count out the Chiefs too early.
Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Washington Commanders and former MVP award winner, Joe Theismann, recently joined Up and Adams with Kay Adams to discuss what he believes Mahomes will perform in 2025.
"I think we'll see a terrific season, I think also you'll see the same from Travis Kelce," Theismann told Kay Adams. "I think you're going to see two men who are determined to put last year behind them and play the kind of football that we expect from them."
"I think they come back renewed, I think they come back pissed off to be perfectly honest with you. They didn't like the way things went. That Super Bowl looked just like the game against Tampa Bay, which only emphasized the point that you need an offensive line if you think you have a chance to win a championship."
Lucky for Theismann, the Chiefs went out this offseason to address that exact position group. Drafting Josh Simmons and signing Jaylon Moore to strengthen the left side of the offensive line should only allow Mahomes to achieve the expectations that Theismann has for him.
We haven't seen Mahomes throw for more than 5,000 passing yards since the 2022 campaign, and haven't seen Mahomes surpass 30 touchdown passes since 2022 as well. Mahomes has proven that he doesn't always need to put up gaudy numbers to succeed, but following the conclusion of last year, it might be on the horizon for the Chiefs to make the playoffs again.
