Former WR Responds to Chiefs Fans After Mahomes' Madden Snub
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to dominate in his 9th year as an NFL professional. With training camp underway, he, along with the rest of the Chiefs, have been practicing nonstop to try to erase what happened in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
With the infamous videogame "Madden 26" set to release, player and team ratings were published for the fans to see. As these can be subjective, not everyone will agree with every rating.
Fans of the Chiefs, or the "Chiefs Kingdom", are upset at one particular rating: Mahomes'. He's previously been welcomed into the "99 Club" four times, but did not manage to make the list this year. His counterparts, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, were rewarded with the honor.
Many fans have voiced their opinions online through social media, and since the initial backlash was so overwhelming, former NFL wide receiver turned analyst and "ratings adjustor" Chad Johnson had to respond:
As he states in the video above, “Oh, he’s a 98. The rating is based on your performance and what you did last year,” Johnson said while on the “Nightcap” podcast, along with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. “I’m not sure why people, Chiefs fans, they fussing at me. They're arguing with me. It’s not a bad thing.”
Johnson further showcased his praise for Mahomes, adding: “What Patrick Mahomes has done so far in such a very short amount of time in his career, he is like Superman in a sense. To the point where we’re comparing him to Brady, and he’s still active with a long way to go.”
Now confirmed as a 95 overall, "Ochocinco" along with Sharpe argue that it may have been warranted based on his play in 2024. Mahomes did not crack the 4,000-yard mark for the first time in his career as a starter and had his worst interception ratio.
Let's face it, Mahomes is still the undeniable leader of the Chiefs and has been one of the top QBs of the decade and arguably of all time. This will only give him more incentive to prove his doubters wrong and to take his team back to the top of the league. The NFL will be amazed by what he accomplishes this season.
Be sure to check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.