Where Chiefs Ranked in National TV Viewership Last Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have become the most emotion-invoking franchise's that the National Football League has to offer. Not only have they built themselves into one of the best dynasty's in recent memory, but they also have become one of the most discussed franchises.
Possessing the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, and more, the Chiefs have been marketed well enough to become a heavy topic of daily conversation during the NFL campaign. Having been in the Super Bowl three years in a row, it becomes difficult for the world not to know what's going on in Kansas City.
Looking to bounce back from a disappointing end to their 2024 campaign in 2025, the Chiefs will need to make sure they win the games they are projected to win and be competitive in the games that could go either way. Regardless, the Chiefs have become one of the most fun teams to watch, whether they win or lose.
The franchises growing popularity could be seen when looking at how many viewers they received averagely for the games the played last season. In fact, according to Sportico.com, the Chiefs cracked the Top 5 in most viewed franchises averagely last season, placing third.
The Chiefs generated 22.07 million viewers on average last season, only trailing the Detroit Lions, who ranked first with 22.65 million average viewers, and the Dallas Cowboys, who averaged 22.47 million viewers.
With the amount of Primetime games that the Chiefs have this season, especially to start the season, this number could greatly increase throughout next season. The Chiefs play several franchises that made the playoffs last season, which only draws the attention of fans, regardless if they root for Kansas City or not.
If the Chiefs are once again near the top of their division, as well as playing competitive football each and every week, their average viewership shouldn't falter much.
In the Chiefs' last three Super Bowl appearances, they and their opponents have generated 366.5 million views in the biggest game that the NFL has to offer. The Super Bowl has averaged 122.2 million views over the last three seasons, further proving that fans want to watch the Chiefs play.
