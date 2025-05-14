How Chiefs Can Become A Christmas Staple
The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day, as announced on Monday. The game will be held in Week 17, creating an interesting storyline to watch all season long between two divisional rivals.
This will be the Chiefs' second time playing on Christmas in back-to-back seasons, as they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. After putting in a plea to have Christmas become a Chiefs staple, the NFL hasn't confirmed that they will be in that position, similar to how both the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys own the right to play on Thanksgiving each season.
While the Chiefs didn't get granted the ability to play on Christmas every single year, there may be a way the franchise can continue to become a Christmas regular, without being given the words "You are a Christmas staple".
As recently reported by NBC Sports, the Chiefs have played in the most Primetime games since the turn of the decade, with 26. They have also built a reputation of success, as they aim for their 10th consecutive AFC West division title, and to head to the Super Bowl for four straight seasons (only done once before).
That being said, the Chiefs are money. The National Football League loves money. Christmas is a day to market the league, its franchises, and to provide entertainment to the NFL's faithful fans. With the Chiefs being the most marketable franchise currently in the league, they should continue to be given the limelight.
But as we have seen throughout history, across several sports, no one team can stay at the top of the mountain forever. The Chiefs still have the pieces to keep their dynasty in tack, but down the line, age will catch up, and other franchises may start to develop into the team to watch.
While Chiefs Kingdom isn't preying on the downfall of its franchise, it just falls into the highs and lows of sports history.
But, as it stands, the NFL should continue to market the Chiefs in high-leverage games until another team can create the type of popularity, marketability, and success that the Kansas City Chiefs have throughout Patrick Mahomes' tenure in the NFL.
This gives every franchise in the NFL an incentive to want to build their franchise to become popular and successful enough that fans would take the time out of their days with their families to turn on the TV to watch their favorite team compete.
As always, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.