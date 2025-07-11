How Chiefs Approach Second-Round in 2024 Re-Draft
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs were looking for offensive line help. And they did not take it in the first round of the 2024 draft like they did in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, the Chiefs waited till the second round of the 2024 draft. That is when they took offensiv lineman Kingsley Suamataia. And it was a good pick for the Chiefs in that spot.
However, Suamataia did not play as well as the Chiefs expected him to play. For the Chiefs, the good news is that he was a rookie, and this offseason, they will see if he has improved. The Chiefs will have to fix it before the start of next season. And Suamataia will have an opportunity to show that he is better in training camp later this month.
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF)
- Original pick: Kingsley Suamataia, OT/G, BYU
- Re-draft pick: Brandon Coleman, OT/G, Commanders
Suamataia had a challenging rookie campaign, starting just two games, and he’s competing for the starting spot at left guard this summer. He impressed at guard in the Chiefs’ season finale in 2024 and is attempting to reinvent himself inside. Coleman is partially doing the same, but with a better professional résumé, having started 12 games for the Commanders at left tackle last season. Coleman will move to guard, looking to build on a promising rookie year.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently did a re-draft of the 2024 NFL Draft. And in the second round, he had the Chiefs taking someone else.
The Chiefs want to start next season off fast. They want to get ahead straight off the gate and not look back. Over the last few years, the Chiefs have done a good job of getting the season off the the start they want.
That has set them up well throughout a season. And next season, they would like to do the same, but the areas they need to fix in training camp need to be playing good football as well.
If the Kansas City Chiefs want to improve next season, they cannot have the same problems that they did last season. If they go into the season with those problems, we can be looking back at the end of the 2025 season and saying, "What happened to the Chiefs?
