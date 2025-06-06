What Analyst Believes is Driving Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have their sights set on returning to their winning ways in 2025. While they didn't end up as champions for the third year in a row, they are still undoubtedly the team to beat in the AFC. With an angry Patrick Mahomes following the Super Bowl defeat, the rest of the league should be worried.
We've seen how Mahomes can perform when he has all the confidence in the world, but when it comes to this recent Super Bowl defeat, something changed. Mahomes has been reported to be in the gym, gave himself a mature haircut, and was present for the OTAs, when he didn't have to be.
2025 is going to be personal for Mahomes. Sure, he's been to the mountain top countless times, but getting there and getting pushed off forcefully by the Philadelphia Eagles has to sting. So much so that, according to ESPN's Louis Riddick, Mahomes has a singular word to describe his driving force going into the new season.
"Here the kicker, Patrick Mahomes, as I said earlier, is pissed off," Riddick said on NFL Live. "He doesn't like what people said about him at the end of last year. He cut his hair, he looks like an assassin now. He's ready to roll. I think they (the Chiefs) are going to be right back in it."
While the haircut shouldn't change how Mahomes performs, it does offer a turning point in what we have seen throughout his NFL career. Mahomes is approaching his 30s, and while he looks like he could go and play football until he's well into his 40s, time is ticking on this Chiefs dynasty to add another ring.
Riddick is a heavy believer in the fact that the Chiefs will return to the promised land again, given their offseason additions, most notably, the offensive line's addition of 2025 NFL Draft first-rounder Josh Simmons.
"Look, their first round pick, Josh Simmons out of Ohio State, was the best tackle in the draft before he got injured last year," Riddick said. "Had he not gotten hurt, he would've been the first tackle taken off the board, so they killed it with him."
If Simmons is healthy, his addition to the offensive line will only benefit the pissed off Mahomes.
