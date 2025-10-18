Why There’s No Excuse for the Chiefs in Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs are heavily favored in their week seven divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and there are a lot of reasons why Chiefs Kingdom should be optimistic about their team heading into this game.
First and foremost, this game will be played at home, which already gives the Chiefs a huge advantage. This will also be the debut of Rashee Rice on the field for the Chiefs in 2025. Their offense has been on a roll ever since Xavier Worthy came back from injury. Imagine how it'll look with Rice, Worthy, and Hollywood Brown all at Patrick Mahomes' disposal.
Week 7 Predictions
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his weekly predictions, where he attempts to guess each winner in week seven. For the Chiefs' game against the Raiders, he doesn't try to be different and takes the team heavily favored to come out victorious.
"The Chiefs are big favorites here for a reason. They are getting the offense cranked up and will have Rashee Rice back to add to it. The Raiders have defensive issues, which Patrick Mahomes will use to his advantage. Geno Smith won't keep up and will continue to turn it over. Chiefs win big", said Prisco.
Not only is this a chance for the Chiefs to improve their divisional record in 2025, currently 0 - 1, but it's also an opportunity for them to have a winning record for the first time this season. There's too much at stake in this game for the Chiefs to underperform. The Raiders may be struggling to start the season, but they cannot afford not to take them seriously.
They have all of the advantages and momentum heading into week seven, and it's inexcusable for them not to capitalize on it. The Raiders' secondary has gotten gashed by the likes of Marcus Mariota; there's no way Mahomes can't do what he did, if not better.
Rice's inclusion in the starting lineup will be the X-factor for them in this game. In front of their home crowd, they're going to want to get the ball in his hands as much as possible. If he's able to seamlessly transition from last year to this year, the Chiefs have more than sufficient firepower to continue the Raiders' downward descent.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on why there are no excuses for the Chiefs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.