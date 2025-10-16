How the Chiefs Can Take Advantage of Their Golden Opportunity
The Kansas City Chiefs let the league know exactly who they were when they took down the mighty Detroit Lions, handily in primetime. The high-flying offense that the Lions use to win games must've switched over to the other side, because it was Patrick Mahomes and the offense that were dominating all game for the Chiefs.
This is now the second time this season that Mahomes has thrown for more than three touchdowns, coincidentally, also the second time they scored more than 30 points. However, this time it was against a healthy Lions defense as opposed to a depleted Baltimore Ravens defense.
PFF Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his power rankings heading into week seven. The Chiefs, for the first time this season, find themselves at the very top of the list due to their win over the Lions.
"A big primetime win for a Chiefs team that’s looking to kick on following the loss to the Jaguars on Monday Night Football. In the last few weeks, we’ve seen glimpses of Patrick Mahomes at his best, and his 74.7 overall PFF grade is 15th among quarterbacks in 2025. The Chiefs are 3-3, and the offense is fifth in EPA per play. Oh, and they get Rashee Rice back in Week 7. Here they come", said Valentine.
Week six saw two of the biggest contenders, namely the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, drop two games in a row that they should've absolutely won. There's a vacancy at the top, and the Chiefs are ready to reclaim their seat at the throne.
What makes the beginning of their season that much more impressive is that they've been without Rashee Rice this entire time. He was their primary wide receiver a year ago, and with his inclusion back into the lineup, they're poised to take off and not look back.
Not Looking Back
Standing in the way of the Chiefs' liftoff are the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, who have only won two games, are stepping into Arrowhead Stadium with the expectation that they have a chance to break Chiefs Kingdom's hearts.
The Chiefs can't afford to take the Raiders lightly, regardless of their record. They underestimated the Los Angeles Chargers and got punched in the mouth early and couldn't recover later in the game. The key to winning will be tempo and their offense putting the game out of reach for Geno Smith and the Raiders.
