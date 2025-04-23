Analyzing Areas of Need for the Chiefs in the Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have several roster positions they need to address in the NFL Draft. The Chiefs' weaknesses are no secret after a poor performance in the Super Bowl exposed their roster's most pressing issues. Luckily for the Chiefs, the NFL Draft is only days away.
Kansas City can greatly improve by adding a strong draft haul to its talented roster. If the Chiefs can strategically fill roster holes in the draft, they should be a confident team heading into next season.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently released a list of draft needs for each team in the league for the upcoming NFL Draft. Xie believes that the Chiefs have several issues. Many believe the Chiefs will add to their offensive line.
"Common wisdom suggests the offensive line is the biggest need for the Kansas City Chiefs. That could still be true, but a lot of the Chiefs’ potential answers are simply unknown commodities right now," Xie said.
"Jaylon Moore and Kingsley Suamataia, while both unproven, could represent a competent left side of the offensive line. That makes it hard to formulate a statistical argument for OL as a pressing need, given that the Chiefs finished with the fifth-ranked line by PFSN’s metrics in 2024."
Xie noted that while the Chiefs undoubtedly need help along their offensive line, they undoubtedly need more help at edge rusher after years of neglecting the position. Xie believes Kansas City would be wise to address the issue before it worsens.
"However, one clear weakness from 2024 that has gone unaddressed is the edge rusher group. Chris Jones gives the Chiefs’ pass rush a reasonable floor, while George Karlaftis has had 18.5 sacks over the last two seasons. But even with Karlaftis, the Chiefs’ edge rushers ranked 30th in sacks (16.0) and 27th in pressures (131)," Xie said.
"Having Charles Omenihu healthy for the full season could help, as he had just two sacks in nine games (including playoffs) after returning from an ACL injury. Given the lack of development from former first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah, though, it might be worth another early draft pick to reinforce the other side of the trenches as well."
