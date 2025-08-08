The UDFA Kansas City Will Move All Over Its Defense
Kansas City’s official roster lists Chris Roland-Wallace as a cornerback. However, the second-year player would like to clarify.
“I always consider myself a football player,” Roland-Wallace said after Thursday’s practice, via KCTV. “So, whatever it is that I'm asked to do, I just go out there and do it.”
The Chiefs asked him to do a lot last year as an undrafted rookie, thanks to assorted injuries to his teammates. Steve Spagnuolo lined him up at cornerback, in the slot, and even had him covering the deep half of the field.
“I think we had him at safety out of need last year,” the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator said Wednesday, “and found out he could do those things. And then, eventually, he evolved, becoming a nickel … He's made a lot of plays. We look for production in our guys.
“I’d like to see him against another team, obviously. So, look forward to see what he does against Arizona.”
What to expect Saturday
In that preseason opener Saturday night against Marvin Harrison and the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium (7 p.m. CT, KSHB 41, 96.5 The Fan), Roland-Wallace should get plenty of snaps. Head coach Andy Reid said Thursday the Chiefs plan to play many of their starters, including Patrick Mahomes, for the first quarter.
Since free-agent Kristian Fulton just returned to practice on Thursday and isn't expected to play, Roland-Wallace might see action at several defensive spots. And if Spagnuolo lines up Roland-Wallace at the nickel cornerback (with five defensive backs on the field), All-Pro Trent McDuffie will be by his side.
“Any questions that I have, he did it at a high level,” Roland-Wallace said, “So, all I got to do is just look over my shoulder and talk to him. So, yeah, I'm thankful for him.”
The Chiefs were thankful for Roland-Wallace and his versatility last year, but it wasn’t unfamiliar territory for the Southern Cal product.
In college
“In college when I was at SC, I got a little bit of dime, a little bit of safety, a little bit of nickel,” said Roland-Wallace, who played with Caleb Williams and the Trojans in 2023. “So, it wasn't brand new when I transitioned over.”
A 5-11, 202-pound defender, Roland-Wallace wasn’t among seven USC players drafted in 2024. Williams led the class, going No. 1 overall to the Bears.
Signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May 2024, he made the team out of camp and played all 17 games with two starts. He also played all three postseason games, including the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.
In Week 7 at San Francisco, a rematch of the prior season’s Super Bowl, Roland-Wallace intercepted Brock Purdy with the Chiefs protecting a 14-12 lead in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown march.
After playing four years at Arizona, Roland-Wallace transferred to USC for his final season and played in the same secondary with safety Calen Bullock, selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2024 draft. Bullock finished his rookie year with five interceptions.
The top source for preseason Chiefs news is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, don’t forget to tell us your thoughts on Chris Roland-Wallace by visiting our Facebook page (here).