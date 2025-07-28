Chiefs' Clark Hunt Provides Updates on Arrowhead Stadium Decision
While the Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players are focusing on the football side of things, CEO Clark Hunt is deciding on whether or not the Chiefs will relocate or renovate their current home stadium, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
This has been a topic that has been in the media all offseason for the Chiefs, as Hunt has visions for the home field of his franchise. The stadium has been the home of the Chiefs since it opened on August 12, 1972, but the franchise has two options on the table for the future.
Chiefs President Mark Donovan requested an extension in a letter to Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, which has since been granted. Kansas made an offer to both the Chiefs and their neighbors, the Kansas City Royals, to get them to both move across state lines from Missouri to Kansas, to help build the vision of the stadium in Hunt's eyes.
When speaking to the media on Monday following the Chiefs' training camp practice, Hunt provided several updates and answered each question about the decision timeline for the stadium and then some.
Q: How close do you feel that you are as far as making a decision on a future stadium, and what are the obstacles you feel are in the way from making that final decision?
- "I know Mark Donovan spoke to you all a week ago and shared that we've made a lot of progress, and that's absolutely true, and that progress is on both sides of the state lines. We're grateful to have two really good options," Hunt said.
- "I don't want to get into how close we are to making a decision, because I've found overtime with stadium situations that until they're done they're not done. There's a lot of work, a lot of moving parts, and we're working through those. Certainly I would say we feel an urgency to bringing the process to a conclusion."
Q: When you say there are two great options, is that simply Missouri and Kansas or is that a new stadium in Kansas vs staying in Arrowhead Missouri?
- "If we were to move to Kansas, it would obviously involve a new stadium. Our priority on the Missouri side has been a renovation of GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Those are the two primary options."
Q: Leading up to one of the most momentous decisions since your dad brought the team here, are you able to describe how the family dynamic will work when the four of you are set to break it all down and make a decision?
- "It's a very big decision and it's one I certainly want my family's input on. It's something that will affect our family for multiple decades and maybe several generations. Having broad input is really important. I'm hoping the decision will be clear cut for us, I don't know that it will be, but certainly having a collaborative process is important."
Q: When you say you feel urgency when it comes to the stadium, where do you most feel that?
- "The urgency for us really comes from the timeframe of our existing lease, which expires in the spring of 2031. So we're coming up on five and a half years left on the lease. Stadium projects are generally four and a half to five years. From the time you start designing, getting the entitlements, and building whatever you're building."
- "They're not short-term projects. So it's important to us to make a decision somewhat in the near term to be able to be on schedule to have the renovated or new stadium open in '31.
Renovations would include work within the stadium, Hunt told the media, per the feedback the organization has received from fans.
