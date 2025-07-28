Travis Kelce's Leadership Has Been in Effect Through Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs' training camp has become the most crucial time of the offseason, especially for players eager to secure their spots on the roster. With no guarantees for younger players, veterans need to step up and provide inspiring leadership to motivate everyone on the team.
One of the most important leaders for the Chiefs this season is tight end Travis Kelce. As this could be his final campaign in the NFL, Kelce must share his experience with both new and veteran teammates to ensure they have a solid 2025 campaign.
Not every teammate of Kelce will shave their heads to cope with the heat at training camp, but they can certainly follow his example when it comes to understanding what works well in the Chiefs' offense and what doesn't. Kelce has been a valuable mentor to tight end Noah Gray as he enters his fifth year in the system.
Gray has improved each season since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time in 2021, and that might have something to do with Kelce's leadership. Following Sunday's training camp practice, Gray revealed how big of a mentor Kelce has been to the boys in the tight end room and across the roster.
- "I think everything, blocking, route running, defense recognition, work ethic, just everything, from the top to the bottom to the little things. He just does it so well, and there's a lot of credit to him and just his willingness to help out, to guide," Gray said.
- "When he's watching us, when he's not actively in the game, and he's watching all the other tight ends run their routes and block. And just the little tidbits that he can give is super important. And I know all the guys feel the same way about him, and that's why we love that guy."
If Kelce does decide to hang up the cleats following this season, the Chiefs have a fallback plan in Gray should they decide to go that route. Gray was extended by the franchise to a three-year contract extension worth $18 million in 2024.
Depending on how well Kelce does this season in terms of production, Gray could see his trend upward continue as we have seen the past few seasons, to become a leadership figure himself in the future.
Be sure to check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ScottSalomonNFL to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.