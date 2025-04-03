Chiefs Could Be One Team Playing in Brazil in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs fell one game short last season of making history and becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. That was not the case, and now they will look to regroup this offseason. The team only has one thing on its mind: return to the Super Bowl and win in 2025.
One thing we know heading into next season is the Chiefs will not be opening up the 2025 NFL season at home. The last couple of years the Chiefs have opened up the NFL season because they won the Super Bowl. The 2025 season will be kicked off by the Philadelphia Eagles. That has opened the door for the Chiefs to be one of the teams that plays in South America next season.
Last season, for the first time, the National Football League went to Brazil to play a regular season game. That game in Brazil was played in Week 1 and on a Friday. The Chiefs could open up their season in South America.
If the Chiefs are chosen to play in Brazil, they would be facing their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be a divisional game to open up the season for the Chiefs.
“I certainly hope at some point we get to be the visiting team for one of the international games,” said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt during Super Bowl week last season. “That’s something that the team we’re playing will have to approve because they have the ability to protect a game or two that they get to keep at home. And at this point, everybody wants to keep our games at home because they’re high-demand games.”
“As a general thought process on playing international games, we’re willing to do it whenever the opportunity presents itself,” Hunt said earlier this week at the NFL annual meeting.
“And we don’t have a lot of control over that, except periodically, whatever the rotation of the league is, whether it’s four or six years where we can be the home team. But we make the league office aware every year that we would be delighted to play, whether it’s as a home team or as an away team. And we hope at some point we’ll get picked back up in that.”
