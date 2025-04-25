Grading the Chiefs' Addition of Justin Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs have failed to adequately protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes lately. However, after the 2025 NFL Draft is over, the Chiefs hope their offensive line will be much less of a concern.
Pro Football's Stats and Information graded the Chiefs' newest addition, after they traded down one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles in the first draft round. The move surprised some, but made sense.
PFN gave the Chiefs an A for helping solidify their offensive line, while also receiving a fifth-round pick in return from the Eagles.
"The Chiefs have always excelled at playing the board, and that’s no different this year. After moving back a spot and adding a mid-day three pick, the Chiefs added a top-20 talent at offensive tackle in Josh Simmons. Simmons will presumably replace Jaylon Moore at left tackle, shoring up the Chiefs’ line for the long term," PFN's Stats and Information said.
"At 6’5”, 317 pounds, there’s a case to be made that Simmons is the best athlete in the OT class. His space blocking is a sight to behold on tape, and his range at the second level is rivaled only by his hyperactive matching athleticism and elite flexibility, both on recovery and in power absorption.
"On top of his athletic gifts, Simmons’ technical tape in 2024 was incredibly clean before a torn patellar tendon ended his season prematurely. But the Chiefs’ selection reaffirms his clean bill of health moving forward, and he has the upside to be a high-level starter in time. Patrick Mahomes will be much more comfortable in the pocket, and that’s a scary thought."
Kansas City overlooked its offensive line long enough. While it made additions to the unit over the years, it failed to invest heavily in the unit. Taking that approach cost the Chiefs two Super Bowl victories. Drafting Simmons in the first round is a step in the right direction.
However, the Chiefs would be wise to continue adding depth pieces to their offensive line, as well as add to their skill positions. Kansas City's success will continue for many years if it can do those two things and bolster its defense at a few positions.
