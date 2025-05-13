Analyzing the Chiefs' Christmas Day Matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West over the last decade, winning the last nine consecutive division titles. Kansas City has firmly established itself as the kings of the division, as none of the other three teams have been able to knock them off the throne.
The other teams in the division have improved since last offseason, with the AFC West fielding three playoff teams last season and a vastly improved Las Vegas Raiders team this offseason. However, although improved, those other teams still have a way to go to catch up to Kansas City.
With the league set to release the full schedule for every team and matchups already being leaked, Pro Football Network recently analyzed matchups for every team in the National Football League. PFN believes the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos will make for a great Christmas Day game.
"The Kansas City Chiefs made news this offseason when reports came out that the franchise wants to become a Christmas Day regular. The Chiefs have played on the holiday two years in a row, beating the Steelers last year and losing to the Raiders in 2023," PFN said.
"Whether or not the NFL honors the franchise’s request long-term remains to be seen. However, the league should have no qualms about putting Patrick Mahomes and Co. back in the Christmas spotlight this season. That’s especially true when factoring in the league’s desire to play a Christmas tripleheader this year, and Kansas City’s absolutely stacked slate of home games. With Christmas being on a Thursday, a division matchup against the rising Broncos (who were a blocked field goal away from winning at Arrowhead last year) would be a fitting holiday present."
The Chiefs make for exciting games, whether they win or lose. Every team in the league wants to beat them, ensuring Kansas City usually gets every team's best shot on Sundays. That will again be the case this season, as teams around the league hope to close the gap between them and the Chiefs.
Time will tell if the gap has been closed or if the Chiefs are still head and shoulders above most teams in the league.
