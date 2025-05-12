An Update on Chiefs Josh Simmons' Return
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Josh Simmons in the first round of the draft to help bolster a thin offensive line. Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic noted that the Chiefs' offensive lineman took a gradual approach to the rookie mini camp.
"Simmons showed progress toward the return the Chiefs felt confident in when they drafted him. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Simmons was dressed on the practice field and participated in position drills with the offensive linemen. He did not participate in 11-on-11 or individual drills, but it still looked positive after coach Andy Reid predicted Simmons’ participation this weekend was unlikely," Bardahl said.
"Simmons said before practice he was still rehabbing his injury and was following advice from team trainers on his return. He said he would prioritize taking mental reps and studying the playbook during minicamp, which he said is “not as complex” as he predicted, perhaps helped by his experience working in a pro-style offense under Chip Kelly at Ohio State."
Bardahl explained the complexity of the Chiefs' tackle situation last season. Kansas City had a carousel of players at the tackle position, unable to find a consistent one. Simmons' arrival should help the Chiefs with that, which is why he was drafted late in the first round.
"The Chiefs rotated through four starters at left tackle last year and entered the offseason searching for a more permanent answer. They signed Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers in free agency but approached the draft hoping to find their long-term solution," Bardahl said.
"When asked whether he was eyeing an immediate role as a starter, Simmons said he was content either way as long as he could help the team. “(I want to) attack rehab as hard as I can. That way, when training camp does come around, I can be the most help that I possibly can be,” Simmons said of his expectations to fill a team need. “There’s nothing, really, I can do to kind of force — there are a lot of vets in here, and my thing is stay out of the way, work hard and be a helpful piece if I can.”
