Why the Chiefs Look Unstoppable Heading Into Week 8
The 2025 Kansas City Chiefs might be the most highly respected 4-3 team in NFL history. They limped to a 1-2 start to the season due to a tough schedule and a depletion of their offensive core. Rashee Rice began the year with a six-game suspension due to his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash in the summer, and Xavier Worthy dislocated his shoulder in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
They wound up dropping that game against LA and also fell to the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl rematch in Week 2. They were able to rebound with a win over the New York Giants, but that wasn't all that convincing either. Since getting Worthy back, though, they've been a completely different team.
The Chiefs have gone 3-1 in their last four games, averaging 31 points in that span. In their last outing, they also got Rashee Rice back against the Las Vegas Raiders. They absolutely dominated that one, 31-0, flexing just how lethal they can be at full strength. Now, they have a good chance to keep their win streak going in Week 8.
Chiefs highly favored over Commanders
The Washington Commanders were already facing an uphill climb against the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, star quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Daniels has missed two games this season and exited two others after getting hurt. In those four outings, the Commanders have gone 1-3, with their one win coming against the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders.
Not only did the Chiefs blow out those same Raiders last week, but they absolutely cruised to a resounding victory, shutting Las Vegas out and scoring on all five possessions that Patrick Mahomes played. KC has its explosive playmakers back, but they've also proven that they can wear defenses down and completely monopolize the possession game, too.
That's going to make it difficult for the Commanders to pull off an upset in Week 8. As such, the odds lean heavily toward the Chiefs, who are set at -800 on the moneyline and favored by 11.5 points on the spread by FanDuel.
Their offense has been practically unstoppable with Worthy back and looked even better with Rashee Rice lining up with him. The defense has been surprisingly solid this season, even when they went 1-2 to begin the year. The over/under for this one is listed at 46.5 points.
