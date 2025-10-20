3 Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs' Commanding Demolition of Raiders
People were ready to crown the Kansas City Chiefs once again as soon as they got Xavier Worthy back from his dislocated shoulder in Week 4. From that point on, they rattled off a 2-1 record and averaged over 31 points per game.
With the defense playing encouragingly well despite their personnel losses in the offseason, Patrick Mahomes at MVP form, and the full cache of weapons available again, there was a lot of optimism that the Chiefs could fill the void of dominant teams in the 2025 NFL season.
They showed why they earned that respect in Week 7's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, they didn't take on a great opponent by any means, but they were able to do what great teams do: embarrass bottom-feeders. Coupled with their commanding win over the Detroit Lions last game, the Chiefs look every bit the superpower they've been in the Mahomes era.
Unlike the last two years, though, they've been explosive on offense the way they were in the early years of the dynasty. As a result, they've been a godsend for their fantasy owners.
Chiefs' offense looks unstoppable once again
1. Patrick Mahomes is coming for his third MVP
Through the Sunday night game of Week 7, Patrick Mahomes has been the number-one fantasy quarterback in the 2025 season. He's averaged 25 points per game, capable of running the score up with his arm and his legs. He continued his stellar campaign with 286 yards on 26-of-35 passing and three touchdowns, adding four rushes for another 28 yards on the ground.
That gave him 26.2 points, fifth among QBs for the week. With Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy back, there's no reason to believe that Mahomes won't coast to a top-five fantasy finish this year.
2. Rashee Rice wasted no time
In his first game back from suspension, Rashee Rice reminded the league why the Chiefs struggled so badly with him out. He made an immediate impact, pulling down seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
When Worthy returned, Mahomes got back his utility guy who could also threaten teams downfield for explosive gains. With Rice back, he has his go-to end zone guy available again. Rice should be a clear WR1 for practically any fantasy roster out there.
3. Xavier Worthy falls in pecking order
Unfortunately for Xavier Worthy drafters, they only had three games to enjoy his production as the Chiefs' top wideout. While his presence instantly elevated KC's offense into the upper echelon, he was pretty disappointing as a fantasy player. In those three games without Rice, he averaged 12.9 full-PPR points, which is solid, but well below the expectation for Mahomes' WR1 this season.
With Rice back, Worthy was immediately dropped in the pecking order. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he drew just four targets, catching three of them for 35 yards. He also ran the ball once for a gain of 13. Now that he's a WR2 again, he's a low-end FLEX option with great potential for an explosive week, but also a pretty discouraging floor.
