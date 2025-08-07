Chiefs Release First 2025 Depth Chart
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their first depth chart for the 2025 season as they prepare for their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, scheduled for Saturday, August 9. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals, with kickoff set for 7 PM CT.
The Chiefs are looking to make a statement right out of the gates, and while this game doesn't count towards their regular season record, it does show if the franchise is ready to take on opposition. The Chiefs' offense and defense know each other very well now, and it's time to test their luck against another opponent.
The 2025 NFL Draft class for the Chiefs is featured well in the unofficial depth chart, as Josh Simmons is likely to be the franchise's starting left tackle against the Cardinals. Simmons' injury recovery has been remarkable this offseason, as he has made massive strides in the right direction.
Rashee Rice is currently listed on the depth chart while the organization awaits a decision regarding any potential suspension for his off-field actions in 2024. Additionally, Xavier Worthy will be a player to watch as the Chiefs approach the start of the season, entering his second year with Kansas City.
Rookies Ashton Gillotte and Omarr Norman-Lott are currently listed as second-string players on the defensive side of football at their respective positions. These second-round and third-round draft picks have shown impressive performance since the start of training camp and are expected to play important roles in the Chiefs’ future.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes won't have to worry about tight end Travis Kelce taking a step back this season just yet, as both veterans are first-string for the Chiefs. Kelce could be nearing his final preseason games should he decide to retire at the end of this season, so he's going to leave it all out on the field.
Check out the full depth chart below:
After their first preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday, the Chiefs will face the Seattle Seahawks on August 15, with a kickoff at 9:00 PM CT. They will wrap up their preseason schedule against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, with a kickoff at 7:20 PM CT.
Check us out and follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.